ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 27 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.

