Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 16,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 9,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

