Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 261280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.