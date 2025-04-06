Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.6% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,374.90.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,284.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,757.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,755.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

