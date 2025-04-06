Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Shares Down 8% – What’s Next?

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Basic-Fit Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.