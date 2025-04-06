BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01). BioPharma Credit shares last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01), with a volume of 319,248 shares.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.87.

BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is 7,957.15%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

