Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 16,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,971,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,385,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,976 shares of company stock worth $138,632,902. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.