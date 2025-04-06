Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.34. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 7,396 shares traded.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $98.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.92 million.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

