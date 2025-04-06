Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.71 and traded as low as C$68.17. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$68.25, with a volume of 1,301 shares trading hands.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$982.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.71.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a Canadian equity investment firm. The company invests in and partners with the management teams of business that have the potential to create average returns in their respective industries. Clairvest contributes financing and strategic expertise to support the growth and development of its investee companies in order to create realizable value for all shareholders.

