Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $9.95. Coloplast A/S shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 203,967 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLPBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

