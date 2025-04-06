Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.33. Currys shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Currys Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

About Currys

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a omnichannel retailer of technology products and services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The company offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; iD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator solution; and provides consumer electrical repair and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.