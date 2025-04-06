Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 44352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.