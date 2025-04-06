Darden Wealth Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Darden Wealth Group Inc lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after buying an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,320 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

