Darden Wealth Group Inc Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova stock opened at $271.40 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.86 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.35.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

