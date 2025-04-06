DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.24 and last traded at $64.24. Approximately 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

DKSH Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85.

About DKSH

(Get Free Report)

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.