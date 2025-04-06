DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 1323782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after acquiring an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,524,000 after purchasing an additional 378,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 591,841 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

