Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.36. Emblem shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 156,200 shares changing hands.

Emblem Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Emblem Company Profile

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

