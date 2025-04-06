Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Down 16% – What’s Next?

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Enablence Technologies Stock Down 16.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

