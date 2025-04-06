Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,036 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $387,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

