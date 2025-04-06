First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 678136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

