Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,991,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189,592 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,470,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 153,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 24,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $178.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.54 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

