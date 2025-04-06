Fmr LLC Sells 622,089 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,354,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 622,089 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,324,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,068,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $605.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $716.73 and a 200-day moving average of $726.43. ASML Holding has a one year low of $597.69 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

