Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.09 and traded as high as $15.13. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 67,110 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

Insider Activity at Frequency Electronics

In related news, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,078.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,541.60. This trade represents a 0.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

