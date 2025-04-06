Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.15 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 1749998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 253,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.