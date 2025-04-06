Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $4.00. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Global Acquisitions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

