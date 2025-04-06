Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 41909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo México from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
