Head to Head Contrast: Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO) versus Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Femto Technologies and Cango”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femto Technologies $998,839.00 1.83 -$13.70 million ($871.34) 0.00 Cango $804.49 million 0.51 -$5.33 million $0.37 10.09

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies. Femto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Femto Technologies and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femto Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cango 51.90% 3.55% 3.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summary

4.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cango beats Femto Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femto Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

About Cango

(Get Free Report)

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services. It also provides automotive financing facilitation services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers, which comprises credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing, and delinquent asset management services; facilitating financing transactions of car purchases for car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

