Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.71. 47,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 40,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

