Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 356,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,571,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,252,000 after acquiring an additional 158,873 shares during the period. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $368.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.84.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

