kneat.com (OTC:KSIOF) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.02. 10,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 7,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

