K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.10 ($14.40) and traded as low as €12.11 ($13.31). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €12.27 ($13.48), with a volume of 972,579 shares trading hands.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.10 and a 200 day moving average of €11.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

