London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.35 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 8,250 shares changing hands.

London & Associated Properties Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.35.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

