Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $268.28 and last traded at $271.62. Approximately 6,826,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 2,204,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.31.

The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.59 and its 200-day moving average is $339.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

