Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, Europe, the Americas, China, and ASEAN region. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment & Energy, Aviation, Logistics, Real Estate, and Mobility segments.

