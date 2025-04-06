Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Stock Down 4.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.
About Mitsubishi HC Capital
Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, Europe, the Americas, China, and ASEAN region. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment & Energy, Aviation, Logistics, Real Estate, and Mobility segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi HC Capital
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.