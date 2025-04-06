Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 30051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.
Mondi Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81.
Mondi Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
