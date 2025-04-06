NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.33 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.80). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 34,831 shares changing hands.

NAHL Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get NAHL Group alerts:

NAHL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.