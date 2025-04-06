National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.06 and traded as low as $78.87. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $79.65, with a volume of 153,043 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cormark lowered National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.