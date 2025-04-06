Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 821,257 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 7.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,503,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $855.86 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $970.24 and a 200 day moving average of $875.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

