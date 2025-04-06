Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 244 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.28). 1,653,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 693,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.38).

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 375. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.