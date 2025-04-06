Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2025

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and traded as low as $29.92. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 159 shares changing hands.

Nissan Chemical Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of -0.05.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile



Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

Further Reading

