Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Shares Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.