PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $387,435,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.37 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

