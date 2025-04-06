Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,146,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $489,600,000 after acquiring an additional 918,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,795,993,000 after acquiring an additional 625,492 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $212.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $212.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

