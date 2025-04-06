Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,991 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.