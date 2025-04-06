Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.43 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 86,783 shares.

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £11.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Pennant International Group

In other news, insider Darren Wiggins bought 33,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £8,651.24 ($11,155.69). Insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

