Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 6th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the reserves of fertilizers maintained by producers, distributors, or governments to ensure a steady supply for agricultural needs. These held inventories help stabilize market prices, buffer against supply disruptions, and support consistent crop production by ensuring that farmers have access to essential nutrients. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $11.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.86. 6,696,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.01 and its 200-day moving average is $238.75. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $212.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,480,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,479,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $37.10.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 54,164,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

