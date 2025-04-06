Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Research – April 5th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Applied Materials, and Linde are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the production of goods through processes that combine raw materials, labor, and machinery. Their performance is often closely tied to economic cycles, industrial production levels, and factors such as supply chain conditions and commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.88. 36,009,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,444,347. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.17. 30,827,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,763,454. The firm has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $14.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.26. 9,689,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684,703. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.46 and a 200 day moving average of $311.00. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $26.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,093,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,208. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.81. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $53.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $720.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,851. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $917.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $979.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $8.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.95. 15,559,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.37. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $123.94 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $29.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.22 and a 200-day moving average of $454.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Further Reading