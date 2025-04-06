ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.07 and traded as low as $41.82. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 25,983 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Health Care
About ProShares Ultra Health Care
ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Health Care
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.