ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.07 and traded as low as $41.82. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 25,983 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Health Care

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXL. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

