Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $10.72. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.28%.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend
Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
