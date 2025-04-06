RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.36. RENN Fund shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 8,973 shares changing hands.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

